Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 2.8% of Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $107,874,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $63,138,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6,422.1% during the third quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 341,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,449,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after acquiring an additional 325,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.41.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

