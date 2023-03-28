Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,254 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 71.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 374.4% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.16.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

