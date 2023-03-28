Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 23.7% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 166.1% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.88.

HON stock opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $198.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.86. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

