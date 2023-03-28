Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Stock Position Raised by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 24,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.02.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

