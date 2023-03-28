Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) is Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,207,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847,725 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 4.4% of Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $67,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SCHG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.51. 217,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,860. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.18 and a 52-week high of $76.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

