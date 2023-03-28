Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 2.3% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,224 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after buying an additional 26,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whelan Financial grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 477,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 113,578 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,128,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,575,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.16. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

