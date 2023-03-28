Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 7.2% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,882. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $81.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

