Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Short Interest Update

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the February 28th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. SVB Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagen from $141.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.33.

Seagen Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.02. 1,222,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,804. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.25. Seagen has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $203.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.81 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.13%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 39,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $6,391,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,185 shares in the company, valued at $21,949,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.81, for a total value of $1,998,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 96,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,352,197.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,669 shares of company stock worth $24,314,068. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Seagen by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 731,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,952,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in Seagen by 396.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 26,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Seagen by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 955,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Articles

