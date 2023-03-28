Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0044 on Major Exchanges

Secret (SIE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 28th. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.26 million and approximately $1,227.42 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00075502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00154045 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00041029 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00043462 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003752 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000189 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00433297 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,217.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

