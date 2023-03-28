Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH) Short Interest Update

Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SNRH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNRH. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,943,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,452,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 499,580 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 750,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 344,708 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $2,633,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,276,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 252,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.2 %
SNRH stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.
About Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I
Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Health Connect Acquisitions Corp.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I (SNRH)
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
- Don’t Be Fooled by These 3 Value Traps
- Mosaic Is Ready For Profit Harvesting
- Will the Big Shifts at Medtronic Boost Revenue, Rating?
- Smartsheet Can Bolster Workflow Ecosystems and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Connect Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.