Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the quarter. Sensata Technologies makes up 1.6% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Sensata Technologies worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 125.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Sensata Technologies by 87.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

ST traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,747. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sensata Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 41,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,024 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

