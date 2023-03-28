Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

BATS NOBL opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $55.69 and a 1 year high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

