Sequent Asset Management LLC Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
BATS:NOBL opened at $88.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.45. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.90.
About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
