Sequent Asset Management LLC Sells 446 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $39.89 on Tuesday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average is $38.97. The company has a market cap of $761.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

