Shentu Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 28th. Shentu has a market cap of $69.02 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Shentu coin can now be bought for $0.76 or 0.00002796 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001395 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000094 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
Shentu Coin Profile
Shentu was first traded on October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 90,566,222 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation.
Buying and Selling Shentu
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
