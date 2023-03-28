Short Interest in 1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB) Drops By 75.0%

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the February 28th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FCOB stock remained flat at $12.10 on Tuesday. 8,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. 1st Colonial Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.11 million during the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business and consumer financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking, residential lending, and loan application such as commercial loan, consumer loan, home equity term loan, home equity line of credit application, and mortgage application.

