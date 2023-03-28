Short Interest in Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Rises By 92.0%

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 22.4 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Price Performance

ENDTF remained flat at C$9.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,836. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$11.89.

Get Canoe EIT Income Fund alerts:

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 9.06%. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust, which objective is to maximize monthly distributions and net asset value while maintaining a diversified investment portfolio. The company was founded on August 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoe EIT Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.