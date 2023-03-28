Short Interest in CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY) Drops By 66.7%

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKISY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CK Infrastructure Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CKISY remained flat at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79. CK Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $23.29 and a 1-year high of $33.86.

About CK Infrastructure

CK Infrastructure Holdings Limited, an infrastructure company, develops, invests in, operates, and commercializes infrastructure businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and infrastructure related businesses.

