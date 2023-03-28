Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Rises By 200.0%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,212.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 128.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Shares of GLV opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.