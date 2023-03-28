Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Rises By 237.5%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 237.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DRXGF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 625 ($7.68) to GBX 700 ($8.60) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 850 ($10.44) to GBX 900 ($11.06) in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.29) to GBX 1,100 ($13.52) in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Drax Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRXGF stock opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Drax Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

