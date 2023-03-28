Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Declines By 45.0%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS DDEJF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 28.83.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

