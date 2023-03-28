Short Interest in Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Declines By 45.0%

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Dundee Price Performance
OTCMKTS DDEJF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,941. Dundee has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 29.11 and a quick ratio of 28.83.
About Dundee
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dundee (DDEJF)
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.