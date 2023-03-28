Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Grows By 100.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Ebara Stock Up 2.0 %
Ebara stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846. Ebara has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.
About Ebara
