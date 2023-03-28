Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Grows By 100.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ebara Stock Up 2.0 %

Ebara stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.77. 653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846. Ebara has a 52-week low of $15.59 and a 52-week high of $28.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76.

Get Ebara alerts:

About Ebara

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Ebara Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Fluid Machinery and Systems, Environmental Plants, Precision Machinery, and Others. The Fluid Machinery and Systems segment deals with the manufacture, sale, and maintenance of pumps, compressors, turbines, cooling machines, and blowers.

Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.