Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Expands By 221.6%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 221.6% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ECF opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.83 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

