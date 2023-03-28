Short Interest in Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Declines By 64.0%

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the February 28th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

EXCOF remained flat at $5.46 during midday trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $7.46.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates under the Casting and Extrusion; and Automotive Solutions segments. The Casting and Extrusion segment focuses on designing and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

