Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Drops By 57.0%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the February 28th total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fanuc stock remained flat at $17.51 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,574. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.97. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Fanuc had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers.

