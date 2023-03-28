Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Declines By 74.3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FDNI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Get First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF alerts:

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FDNI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after buying an additional 101,746 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,218,000. Paul Damon & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 452.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 40,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $726,000.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.