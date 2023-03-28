Short Interest in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Declines By 74.3%

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the February 28th total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NASDAQ:FDNI traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,593. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $28.47.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.
