Short Interest in Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Rises By 64.1%

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the February 28th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Gain Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The stock had a trading volume of 71,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,433. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.27. Gain Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 373.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.