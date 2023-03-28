Short Interest in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Expands By 66.4%

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,490,000 shares, an increase of 66.4% from the February 28th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Gold Fields Price Performance

NYSE GFI traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,017,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,711,411. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.08. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $16.92.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

GFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 7.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 79,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth about $866,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,593,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 29,873 shares during the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

