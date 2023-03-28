Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Declines By 79.3%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,800 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 3,038,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNZUF remained flat at $0.62 on Tuesday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

