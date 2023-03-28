Short Interest in Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Declines By 79.3%

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 627,800 shares, a drop of 79.3% from the February 28th total of 3,038,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.5 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNZUF remained flat at $0.62 on Tuesday. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 12-month low of $0.59 and a 12-month high of $1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangzhou Automobile Group (GNZUF)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.