Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Increases By 90.2%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hammer Technology Price Performance

Hammer Technology stock remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,172. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Hammer Technology has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Hammer Technology Company Profile

Hammer Fiber Optics Holdings Corp. engages in providing wireless telecommunication services. It also focuses on providing digital stored value technology through its HammerPay mobile payments platform. The company was founded on September 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

