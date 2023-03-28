Short Interest in Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR) Increases By 90.2%

Hammer Technology Holdings (OTCMKTS:HMMR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hammer Technology Price Performance
Hammer Technology stock remained flat at $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 13,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,172. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. Hammer Technology has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.70.
Hammer Technology Company Profile
