Short Interest in Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF) Expands By 161.4%

Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 198,700 shares, an increase of 161.4% from the February 28th total of 76,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Home Consortium Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Home Consortium (HMCLF)
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
- Roku And The 20% Rally That’s About To Start
- It’s Rally-On! For PVH Corp. But How High Can It Go?
- Boring is Beautiful, Illinois Tool Works Stock Fits the Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Home Consortium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Consortium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.