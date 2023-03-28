Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Drops By 39.2%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

VCV opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $11.15.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0364 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

