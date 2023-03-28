Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Drops By 75.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 466.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 228.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USIG opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $55.26.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.