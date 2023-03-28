Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Drops By 75.6%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 75.6% from the February 28th total of 374,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 466.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 49,202 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,432,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 35,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 228.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 31,624 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
USIG opened at $50.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.44. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.47 and a 12 month high of $55.26.
iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
