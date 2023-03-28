Short Interest in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Increases By 80.5%

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,570,000 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the February 28th total of 21,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 134,569,722.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,445,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,177,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445,100 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 495.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 45,328,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,348,000 after buying an additional 37,718,267 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth about $140,164,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 253.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,485,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,459,000 after buying an additional 19,715,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 244.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,872,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,181,000 after buying an additional 14,818,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,646,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,526,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Itaú Unibanco has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

