Short Interest in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Decreases By 57.6%

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the February 28th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE HTY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,635. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $7.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.97.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

