Short Interest in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Grows By 87.5%

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 118,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in Kernel Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 562,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Kernel Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,095,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Kernel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 262,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Kernel Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 76,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Kernel Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,867,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,862,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kernel Group stock remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Tuesday. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,198. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Kernel Group has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

About Kernel Group

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.