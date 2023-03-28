Short Interest in Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Declines By 39.2%

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 39.2% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 56.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SMIZF shares. Bank of America cut shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Meliá Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SMIZF opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Meliá Hotels International has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $8.37.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

