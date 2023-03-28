Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Drops By 42.2%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the February 28th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 143,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MRRDF traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.38. The company had a trading volume of 199,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,793. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.31. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 12-month low of C$0.24 and a 12-month high of C$0.89.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

