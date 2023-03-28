Short Interest in Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Increases By 191.3%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,400 shares, an increase of 191.3% from the February 28th total of 243,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Minera Alamos Price Performance

MAIFF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 212,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.31. Minera Alamos has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.58.

Minera Alamos Company Profile

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

