Short Interest in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP) Declines By 50.0%

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock remained flat at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $28.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.08.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

