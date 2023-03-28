Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Declines By 95.4%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 95.4% from the February 28th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Otsuka from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Otsuka Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTSKY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.74. 195,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,705. Otsuka has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.83.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are in the pharmaceuticals business. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

