Short Interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Expands By 640.1%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 640.1% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNYP remained flat at $11.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

