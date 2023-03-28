Short Interest in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Expands By 640.1%

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,500 shares, a growth of 640.1% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Signature Bank Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNYP remained flat at $11.90 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.48. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $22.75.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Signature Bank (SBNYP)
- After an Earnings Blowout, Is Ciena Stock a Buying Opportunity?
- Meta Breaks Out Of A Base, Looks Like A Growth Stock Again
- Here’s Why Viking Therapeutics Rose Over 50% on Obesity Drug Data
- The Bottom Is In For McCormick & Company
- Walgreens Boots Alliance: Blue Chip, High-Yield Turnaround Story
Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.