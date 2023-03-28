Short Interest in Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Rises By 59.1%

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, an increase of 59.1% from the February 28th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 790,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at $48,246,718.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Stagwell news, Director Eli Samaha acquired 750,000 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $5,062,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,147,662 shares in the company, valued at $48,246,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Jeffery Penn sold 304,577 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $1,958,430.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,197,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,292,091.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,406,103 shares of company stock worth $105,491,242. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Stagwell by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Stagwell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Stagwell by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stagwell by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STGW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Stagwell in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of Stagwell stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The company had a trading volume of 235,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.02. Stagwell has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $708.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.23 million. Stagwell had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts predict that Stagwell will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Stagwell, Inc operates as media and public relations agency. It delivers brands that connect culture-moving creativity with technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Media Network, Communications Network, All Other, and Corporate.

