Short Interest in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Rises By 124.9%

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,940,000 shares, a growth of 124.9% from the February 28th total of 20,430,000 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.4 days.

TC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TRP traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. 951,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,455. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.49. TC Energy has a twelve month low of $36.79 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.699 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 458.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

