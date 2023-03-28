Short Interest in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Increases By 133.3%

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEE. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 24.8% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 157,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 35.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CEE traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,277. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.12. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $14.51.

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Company Profile

The Central & Eastern Europe Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment trust. It engages in the provision of long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity or equity-linked securities of issuers domiciled in Central Europe, Russia and Turkey. The company was founded on March 6, 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

