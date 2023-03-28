Short Interest in The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Declines By 98.2%

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.2% from the February 28th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Price Performance

Shares of RTLPO stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.88. Necessity Retail REIT has a twelve month low of $18.41 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

