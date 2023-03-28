Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Decreases By 43.5%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NDP traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

