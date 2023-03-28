Short Interest in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Decreases By 43.5%

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NDP traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,301. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73.
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Independence Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.
