Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Drops By 81.8%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UUGRY. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 980 ($12.04) to GBX 990 ($12.16) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Utilities Group from GBX 990 ($12.16) to GBX 1,010 ($12.41) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS UUGRY opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $30.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.94.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

