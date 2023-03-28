Short Interest in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Declines By 43.7%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 698,700 shares, a drop of 43.7% from the February 28th total of 1,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.17.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Shares of Vascular Biogenics stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15. Vascular Biogenics has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $2.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

