Siacoin Market Cap Achieves $203.12 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $203.12 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Siacoin has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,183.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00325732 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00012495 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.82 or 0.00566152 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00073641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.52 or 0.00443602 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,633,272,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

